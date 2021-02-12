Spice up your Valentine’s Day dinner with a Goodfellas themed six-course dinner for two in your own home

CHICAGO SCENE: Goodfellas themed Valentine’s six-course dinner for two will step your romantic dinner plans this weekend. Complete with movie-themed memorabilia, movie trivia, candles with branded matchbook, wine pairings, and interactive Goodfellas themed placemats with a QR code leading to a Spotify curated playlist to enhance your say-in date night experience this weekend. It’s The Stay-in Steakhouse from the folks at Kitchfix

The Goodfellas Valentine’s dinner for two is available from February 10th thru February 14th and February 17th thru February 20th for delivery (or pick-up at Kitchfix). All of the food will be hot and ready for guests to enjoy at home due to innovative insulated packaging – no cooking or prep needed.

Guests pre-order or order same day of their choosing via Tock (https://www.exploretock.com/kitchfix/).

In order to bring the pop-up restaurant experience home for Valentine’s for date night, all orders include the following:



* Two interactive Goodfellas themed placemats that include a QR code leading to a Spotify playlist, movie trivia, wine pairing options from Foxtrot’s sommelier, and memes.

* A themed refrigerator magnet