Spend Mother’s Day weekend with a trip to the Tulip Festival

SPRING GROVE, Ill. — Brighten up Mother’s Day with tulips! At Richardson Farm, the Tulip Festival promises to have its tulip fields open through at least Mother’s Day. Estimated to have over 5 acres of up to 300,000 tulips for a spectacular viewing experience.

Pink tulips await you as you enter the festival

Located in Spring Grove, about a 45 minute driver from Chicago, the Tulip Festival will also have the plenty of activities. From food to music and enjoying the newly installed Instagram-able stops along the way, it’s a fun way to spend a socially distant Mother’s Day weekend. One unique activity to note, they offer pick your own tulips!

Instagramable spots scattered across the 5-acre tulip fields await visitors

George Richardson co-owner of Richardson Farm

“The other side of the great pond has something, but there’s nothing this side of Lake Michigan with large fields of tulips,” he said. “We wanted to make a really big splash, so we ended up with 300,000 tulip bulbs.”

Parking is frre, but there is an admission fee to the festival.

“We have lots of space, even if it’s thousands of people. Everyone has plenty of elbow room around here,” Richardson said.

Masks are required to participate in festival activities.

“We are 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. rain or shine,” Richardson said

Richardson Farm

909 English Prairie Rd

Spring Grove, IL 60081