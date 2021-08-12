Specializing in hard-to-find proteins, Wild Fork opens in the heart of Greektown

CHICAGO — Blending elements of a traditional grocery store and a specialty retailer, Wild Fork provides a unique shopping experience. They specialize in meat, poultry and seafood, with an emphasis on hard-to-find items. With over 700 items to pick from, you can find items like organic rack of lamb to alligator loin.

Wild Fork seeks to be a “friendly butcher and personal chef” to its customers and offers recipes, cooking tips and more on its website to help provide guidance throughout their shopping experience.

Inside Wild Fork

“We’re excited to bring Wild Work to Chicago, and particularly in such a culturally rich neighborhood,” CEO Vincent Trius said. “Food is really at the heart of so much of Greek family life and we believe that with more than 700 products our store will be a welcome addition to the community.”

Providing a big selection at affordable prices is at the heart of everything they believe. They pride themselves on the business model of controlling the whole processing chain from farm to fork.

Working with farmers, ranchers, and fisherman allows them to secure the highest quality product, blast freezing every item at its peak freshness, and delivering to its own stores, all while reducing the typical food waste that happens in traditional food distribution.

Wild Fork

100 S. Halsted Street

Chicago

