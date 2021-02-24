South Side pride and giving back to the community are in the threads of Grit Clothing Co.

CHICAGO SCENE: “Chicago as an entity reflects this gritty attitude” – That’s the mantra of Grit Clothing Co. – embodied in South Side pride as it courses through the veins of two best friends and founders, Mike Vaickus and Joe Wodark.

We got a behind the scenes look at a day in the life of Grit Clothing Co. A company born of the fabric that is Chicago’s South Side; hard work, family, helping people in your neighborhood, and that special corner bar. Founded on a friendship that has lasted for over 20 years, we go for a ride along in the day in the life of founders Vaickus and Wodark.

We hit up their old stomping grounds at De La Salle Institute, walk the shadows of Sox Park to Grandstand to see a new business venture, stop by for South Side hotdog joint for another business drop off, pay a visit to their printing shop and finally finish up at the bar that launched their business. It’s a true South Side story about two friends trying to bring a positive change and message to their neighborhood.

The touch urban values are what gives them the sense of pride and paying it forward. That’s why a portion of all proceeds are donated back to local communities and organizations that stive to help others in Chicago.

**This bonus feature didn’t make the FB posting but was important enough to include here. It’s a true Chicago story of how “Sonny” (Dad of Vaickus) walked the streets of Archer Avenue, hitting up every pizza joint and bar passing out Grit Clothing flyers to spread the word of this new business. Enjoy!