South Loop’s Roosevelt Collection offers family-friendly spaces, local minority-owned businesses and breathtaking views

For the families who want to get their shopping done all in one place, Roosevelt Collection Shops accomplishes that for you.

Nestled in the South Loop neighborhood, this collection of shops, movie theaters, art installations and family-friendly amenities uses is topped off with its impeccable skyline views to attract people to live and shop.

View from the dog friendly area looking North

Steps away from school campuses and museums, RCS offers up a well-balanced mix of offerings to keep you busy as you experience the space. Visitors are encouraged to visit the dog-friendly plaza, the 19,000 square foot open rooftop space and the public park that features a children’s play area and koi pond with a fire pit.

Some of the shops featured in the RCS are black female-owned businesses.

Chicago Scene visited two of them.

Founder and Owner Marquish Washington

Marquisha Washington is the founder and owner of Sultry Steps

“I would say Sultry Steps Boutique is a one-stop shop for anything from trendy to sheek fashion,” she said. “I love to support our local artisan designers.”

Sultry Steps carry a large array of trendy to modest attire, footwear and accessories for women of all sizes. This one-stop-shop even offers wardrobe styling, making it one of the few spots in Chicago to offer that amenity.

Love Peridot storefront

D’Cher Whitaker is the owner and founder of Love Peridot

“We have lots of candles and things that motivate the ambitious woman,” she said.

Love Peridot is a collection of accessories and gifts curated with the ambitious Chicago woman in mind. They specialize and search all over the world to find the perfect accessory that will motivate women in the workplace.

Roosevelt Collection

150 W Roosevelt Rd

Chicago, IL 60605

Sultry Steps Boutique

Love Peridot