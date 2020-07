Stephanie Mansour, host of “Step It Up with Steph” on PBS, helps people everywhere “step it up” – even in a park during covid! Try out her simple full body strength training and HIIT workout routine that we filmed just for you.

You can also join Steph’s FREE 21 day challenge with free workouts, a free eating guide, and confidence boosting tips! For that and more, visit http://www.StepItUpwithSteph.com or follow her on Instagram at @StepItUpwithSteph