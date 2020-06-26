Socially distant dining both outside and inside at Wood Restaurant as we move into phase 4

Since 2012, Wood restaurant (3335 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60657; 773-935-9663) has served as an upscale-casual dinner and drinks destination in the heart of Chicago’s Boystown.

The kitchen presents seasonably inspired sharable plates and a frequently rotating menu for dinner and weekend brunch, focusing on locally grown produce, house-butchered meats, and housemade charcuterie and bread from the wood-fired oven. Known for fun and quirky cocktails, Wood also features a list of affordable wines by the glass and craft and import beers.

An homage to Owner Franco Gianni’s father, who was a woodworker for more than 50 years, Wood features a distressed dark wood-paneled dining room with a masculine aesthetic and 120 seats, along with a 32-seat, U-shaped bar; a seasonal sidewalk patio along Buckingham Place has seating for 30. For private dining requests of 20-80 guests, contact info@woodchicago.com.

Wood is a repeat Michelin Bib Gourmand winner (2013-2018). Reservations available on OpenTable; walk-ins welcome. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @woodchicago.

