Snow blower not starting? How to troubleshoot plus other snow removal tips

With the season’s biggest snowfall predicted for this week, it might be a good time to get out and make sure you have enough salt, the right snow shovels and make sure you’re snow blower is ready to go.

Chicago Scene is back at H & B True Value on Chicago’s North Side talking to the owner Joe Gillman. He offered some good advice, easy tips and reminders to help you navigate the extreme temperatures and heavy amounts of snow.

Salting the Sidewalks:

Gillman recommends rock salt on areas suck as alleys and parking spots in front of houses. If you ant to preserve the concrete work around your house, he recommends using ice melt containing calcium chloride. The reason being is that rock salt loses its effectiveness at temperatures below 20-15 degrees, and could damage concrete. Calcium chloride can melt ice down to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Snow Shovels:

This might seem like an obvious choice, but there are a few options to keep in mind. The most common types of snow shovels are scoop or square shovels, coming in different sizes and depending on the users’ height and strength. These can be made out of plastic, metals and carbon fiber. Pro tip form Gillman? Make sure you pick one with a metal blade, it will usually last longer.

Another choice is a snow pusher. They usually feature a rectangle-shaped blade with handles.

Snow sleds available at H & B Hardware

Snow Blower Tips if not starting:

If you didn’t run your snow blower empty at the end of last winter, you might have gunk built up in the carburetor keeping your machine from starting. Gillman recommends taking off the back panel to gain access to your carburetor. Pull the fuel line and drain any fuel that might be in the line into a proper receptacle. Once the fuel is fully drained, try using starter fluid by spraying directly into the carburetor and immediately try starting.

If that doesn’t do the trick, try replacing the spark plugs on your machine.

Therr are several options when fueling your snow blower. Older 2-cycle machines need the proper mixture of gas and oil. Gillman’s hardware store offers various options for you other than mixing the oil and gas such as Opti-2 engine lubricant and mix with any gallon or gas and not worry bout measurements. If you want to avoid the gas station altogether, use fuel and oil mixed together, taking the guesswork out of the entire situation.

Gillman and his father, Rubin at his father’s store in Logan Square