S’mores, pretzel sticks, and campfires at the Fire & Ice outdoor pop-up in West Loop

CHICAGO SCENE: Explore the Fire & Ice Outdoor Pop-Up at Recess. Stroll through the expansive pop-up patio by exploring the ice sculptures and snapping the perfect photo at many of the Instagram worthy spots in the winter wonderland. Once you’re done, head over to one of the fire pit tables to cozy up and toast some snores while sipping on a warm specialty cocktail. Weekends only, Friday through Sunday throughout January. Tickets include a cocktail, s’mores and pretzel stick.

Adults are $15 and include a cocktail, s’mores and pretzel stick. Kids are $5 and include a snowflake crafting kit. Tickets available on Eventbrite here.