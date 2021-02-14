Smashing Pumpkins, Alt-J, Imagine Dragons, Fallout Boy among 30 bands participating in Chicago virtual music festival

CHICAGO SCENE: The first music festival of 2021 is happening this weekend! We’re talking to The Smashing Pumpkins‘ Jimmy Chamberlin and Metro Chicago‘s Joe Shanahan in learning how you can support your local music venue workers by tuning in to the JBTV Music Television#JBTVFest – over 25 bands and classic performances this weekend with a portion of proceeds benefits the CIVL – Chicago Independent Venue League – The stories shared are the early days of Metro, the Pumpkins and how JBTV blended all of it in that magical way that documents the legacy of the Chicago music scene.

JBTV Revolution Television Virtual Festival – Presented by the Jim Beam® Highball features full concert performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Fall Out Boy, Alt-J, AWOLNATION, Charli XCX, and more than 25 genre-spanning artists. JBTV Revolution Television Virtual Festival streams in high definition exclusively at TIXR.com and benefits Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL), National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), and music therapy foundation Nordoff Robbins.