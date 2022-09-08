CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato.

The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections.

Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino brought a taste of Palermo to Chicago in the form of New Paradise Bakery located at 5742 N. Milwaukee Ave.

New Paradise Palermo began in 1978 by Carlo Ottaviani and his family. Over the past 40 years, the Palermo institution has continued to evolve and flourish.

The owners claim it is the only bakery in Chicago utilizing traditional Palermitano ingredients including sheep’s milk, ricotta, cannoli shells, pistachio and caffė.

The bakery menu features an assortment of Sicilian-style croissants filled with a choice of Nutella, pistachio cream, apricot jam, cannoli cream, or a Sicilian-style custard that has a hint of orange flavor. Another standout are the Sicilian-style donuts, which are filled with pistachios and cannoli cream.

Offerings at New Paradise

The savory items consist of their famous arancini filled with cheese and Bechamel accompanied by either ground beef or ham. The assortment of calzones filled with ground beef, ham, spinach and cheese delectably stuffed into fresh made bread are additional highlights not to be missed.

