Set sail for Santa’s Hideaway! Geneva Lake’s Santa Cruise runs through the end of the year

Looking to get out of the city for a little holiday magic? How about a magical Christmas boat cruise to Santa’s hideaway?

The Santa Cruise departs Winter Harbor in Williams Bay, Wisconsin for a 40-minute lake tour that takes you on the waters of Geneva Lake.

From the boat, you’ll sail along and see light displays on the shoreline. It all leads up to a view of Santa’s Hideaway and the big man himself. Santa will read the names of the children on board who are on his “nice list.”

Santa’s Hideaway

Before boarding begins, you can walk through the Santa Cause Charities of Christmas Tree Festival. It’s an indoor winter wonderland that includes eight decorated trees and helps local charities.

Santa Cruise runs now through the end of the year, for tickets click here.

