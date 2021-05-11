Serving more than 1,000 Chicago families, Carole Robertson Center for Learning continues quest for equity and justice

CHICAGO — The Carole Robertson Center for Learning is a neighborhood beacon, providing high-quality education for children with one-on-one support services. They now serve more than 1,000 children and their families across Chicago.

The Carol Robertson Center for Learning provides programs for children at every stage of development. They offer a variety of services in English and Spanish, from birth to the age of 15.

Current programs include center-based and home-based early childhood programs for ages birth through five years. School-age programming like music and fine arts education and their family literacy development program are available for children through age 15.

The center provides extensive support services for all families throughout many communities.

Play time at the Carole Robertson Center for Learning

Recently, the center was awarded a $20 million federal grant that nearly doubled the early childhood services to families in 16 Chicago communities.

Sonja CrumKnight is the Vice President of Programs and Impact at the Carole Robertson Center for Learning

“Believe it or not, as far North as Albany Park and as far South to Roseland, we’ll be able to serve 185 infants, toddlers, and expectant mothers,” she said. “That’s $20 million over five years. Our families are the essential workforce, our founding has always been with families, by families, and for families.”

Kids enjoying the sandbox table in the outdoor space

The Carole Robertson Center for Learning partners with families to fortify their role as a child’s first teacher. They believe all children can learn when they have enough to eat, reliable housing and a healthy family.

The center is named for and inspired by Carole Robertson, one of four young girls killed in the racist 1963 bombing of a Birmingham, Alabama church. The center and its staff work to provide education that Robertson and others have been denied.

Carole Robertson Center for Learning