Self-guided pizza tour offers unique experience of Chicago’s most iconic food

There’s now a tour that lets you take a deep dive into the legendary world of Chicago’s most iconic food, the deep-dish pizza. The Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Tour is a two-hour, self-guided pizza adventure to three Magnificent Mile pizzerias. Organizers of the tour believe these three pizzerias put Chicago on the deep-dish map.

What makes this self-guided excursion so unique is there are virtually no wait times. You have assigned times to each pizza joint, providing immediate seating upon arrival, and getting your pizza in 10 minutes. (of course, you get to take leftovers with you)

Pizzeria UNO

A decadent half cheese-half sausage pie at each of these landmarks: Gino’s East on Superior Street, Pizzeria Uno on Ohio Street, and Lou Malnati’s on Wells Street.

With secret dough recipes passed down from generations, their own blends of sausage, and individual cast-iron pans seasoned from years of use, each place’s pizza boasts distinctive tastes and textures. You can judge for yourself which you like best! All restaurants are a convenient stroll from one another in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile area, too.

Lou Malnati’s

An innovative virtual guide provides fascinating facts about each restaurant. The price of the tour is all-inclusive with gratuities. An optional $35 beverage package includes a brewed-in-Chicago beer at each stop.

Gino’s East

To book your own tour, head over to fingerlickingfoodietours.com.