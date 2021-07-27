Self-guided Loop Mural Walk features 21 murals off the beaten path downtown

CHICAGO — The Chicago Loop Alliance has launched a new, free program to give Chicagoans and visitors an outdoor activity off the beaten path downtown.

The Loop Mural Walk is a self-guided walk featuring 21 murals on three routes. It’s a 2.1 mile combined journey through alleys and other overlooked spaces in the Loop.

“The Loop Mural Walk is a new project we hope will inspire Chicagoans and visitors to come back downtown to enjoy all the Loop has to offer–including incredible public art, dining, shopping and attraction,” Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards said.

Featuring work by international household names as well as emerging artists, the Loop Mural Walk highlights a hidden side of Chicago’s Loop many may have never seen before. Participants are invited to use their smartphones to follow turn-by-turn directions or forge their own paths to these works of street art.

While a few of the featured murals are prominent, well-known pieces, many other are more obscure.

To find all of these and enjoy this free outdoor activity, click on Chicago Loop Mural Walk.