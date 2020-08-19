See the ‘Blues Brothers’ on the big screen at Old Joliet Prison this weekend

“There’s 106 miles to the Blues Brothers Movie in Joliet, we’ve got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it’s dark out, and we’re wearing sunglasses”.

Get in your Bluesmobile and head out to Joliet to watch the original BLUES BROTHERS movie on a large 45′ screen inside the walls of the historic Old Joliet Prison this Friday Aug. 21st & Saturday Aug. 22nd! Tour the prison grounds that will feature Blues Brothers visuals & highlights. Gates open at 5pm, movie starts at 8pm both days. Food & Beverage Concessions, Raffle, Photo Ops, Merch & more.

Admission $35 for adults / $20 ages 13 & under. Pre-Registration required with timed entry to adhere to Social Distancing Protocols. All guests will be assigned a numbered circle on the lawn which will be distanced 15′ between others for optimal social distancing.

Please go to www.jolietmuseum.org to register now! Call 312-978-1282 for more info. OJP located at 1125 Collins St. in Joliet