Scratch-made Coastal Soups is back just in time for soup season

Tis the season for soup!

The gray days of fall and winter make having a bowl of soup and cozy fire just as appealing as hot dogs and apple pie on a summer’s day.

Coastal Soups, the to-go concept from the folks at Sumer House in Lincoln Park, is back for the winter season. Offering up more than a half-dozen seasonal varieties from Chef Ben Goodnick, all paired with fresh, house-baked bread.

The restaurant offers up soups by cup or quart seven-days a week for carryout and delivery only.

Soups offered at Coastal Soups

“It is decidedly soup season, this weather says it all, that’s why we brought back Coastal Soups, just one more thing we can offer people for carry-out or delivery,” said Goodnick.

To find the full menu and information about delivery or carry-out, click here.

Soup in on

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.