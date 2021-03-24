‘Schitt’s Creek’ inspired pop-up and apothecary to end its run soon at Replay Lincoln Park

You’ve got only a couple more weeks to check out Schitt Happens! The Schitt’s Creek themed pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park runs through the first week of April Time is running short to get your Instagram and TikTok pages fully stocked on all things Roses.

Outside the artist exhibits that fill up the space at Replay, The Apothecary is curated by the ladies who own Chicago Makers Pop Up Shop, Monica Little and Anna Romo. The Apothecary is full of one-of-a-kind art pieces made by Chicago artists.

“Everything you see here is made by local Chicago artists,” Little said. “Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Walk-in space is limited, reservations are always recommended. This is a 21 and up, socially distanced experience. It closes its doors for good on April 4.

Replay Lincoln Park

2833 N Sheffield Ave

Chicago, IL 60657

(This is a not a official Schitt’s Creek event)