Santa Baby Christmas Bar in the full holiday swing

Walking down Clark Street in Wrigleyville, it’s just about impossible to miss Santa Baby Christmas Bar. It stands out among the other bars along the strip that give it a feel of a Christmas Vegas of pop-up bars better known as Winter Wrigleyville Wonderland.

Santa Baby is an Instagramers dream come true with a multi-room, multi-level, and multi-sensory Christmas experience. The folks behind Deuce’s, the actual name of the bar in non-holiday times, came up with the concept a few years back, making it the original Christmas pop-up on Clark Street.

Inside Santa Baby Bar

“It’s great, we’re huge with our full patio with our three floors, tons of photo ops with so much to explore throughout the space,” Melanie Goldstein of Santa Baby.

Folks can expect festive cocktails and treats, heated cabana rentals, ice shots and a menu with colorful food options like the red and green sliders and pizza-sized pretzels. Another highlight for parties over 5 is the holiday drink sizes, the small, medium and the 24-shot mega drink option.

To find reservations at Santa Baby, click here.

