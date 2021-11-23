Roseland Community Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving by giving back with turkey drive

CHICAGO — Roseland Community Hospital, which is located in the Greater Roseland Area at 45 W. 111th St., strives to satisfy the residents of Chicago’s far South Side neighborhoods by offering quality resources to each individual, a mission it has maintained since its inception in 1924.

With the holiday season just around the corner, the Roseland team is excited to get the community together with these various events and celebrate the neighborhood and its residents.

“The holiday season is really our favorite season here at the hospital and in this neighborhood,” said Tim Egan, President and CEO of the Roseland Community Hospital. “We take a lot of pride and joy in these events annually as we love to give back to this community that has since day one, given us the comfort of a place to call home, and welcomed us with open arms. These events are our way of showing our profound appreciation.”

Volunteers of Roseland Community Hospital turkey drive

The Roseland Community Hospital celebrated the giving season with a turkey drive for the community, donating 200 turkeys to families across the greater community. The drive will be on a first-come basis, monetary donations are also very welcome for those interested in sponsoring a dinner for a family.

For more information on Roseland Community Hospital, click here.

Community members receiving their turkey drive box