Rosé all day? You can with the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Summer Mix-Pack

This is a good reminder to remember your favorite restaurants in this bizarre time. Some are on the brink of being gone forever. Order take out, have it delivered, or dine at your favorite spot, socially distant.

Manny's is a Chicago institution. For over 65 years, spanning 4 generations, Chicagoans have enjoyed the great tastes and good times at Manny's. Slide your tray down the cafeteria line and witness the classics that many including President Obama and Mayor Daley have come to enjoy.