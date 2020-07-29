Rosé all day? You can with the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Summer Mix-Pack

Lincoln Square Ravenswood Summer Mix-Pack
|Hey there all you wine lovers! We know many of you missed our annual wine stroll this spring so we’re bringing you our newly launched Wine Mix-Pack Fundraiser! Do you love rosé? Choose the rosé package and try 4 different kinds of the pink stuff. Want a little more variety? We’ve got you covered there too! Our thanks and appreciation go out to Bottles and Cans for partnering with us on this fundraiser. A portion of each sale will be donated to the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce to help ensure that our organization is able to continue to produce the community events you love when it’s safe for us to do so again.
|Choose a date to pick-up your Mix-Pack: Thursday, July 30th between 4:00 – 7:00 pm Friday, July 31st between 4:00 – 7:00 pm Place your online order below before midnight on Wednesday, July 29th Choose from one of the following options: 4 Bottles – Four bottles of a variety of rosés 4 Bottes – A bottle each of rosé, sparkling, white, or chillable red Pick-up your Wine Mix-Packs at the Chamber office at 2611 West Lawrence Avenue, Ground Floor, between 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on your chosen date. For more details please visit our site.
FUNDRAISER
Our thanks and appreciation go out to Bottles and Cans for partnering with us on this fundraiser! A portion of each sale will be donated to the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. Because the Chamber of Commerce is registered as a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, our office does not have access to city or federal funding like PPP or other grants. Historically, organizations like ours have relied heavily on events for revenue, and as wine strolls and street festivals are not currently scheduled, we are looking to alternative ways to raise funds to keep our office going and supporting the small businesses in our neighborhood. These funds allow us to coordinate community events like the Farmer’s Market, beautify areas of the district with planters and holiday decorations, and support small businesses through marketing and PR.