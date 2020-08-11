Road trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the Social Justice and Play it Loud exhibits

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is ready to reopen with the following in place:
- CLEan Committed including daily continuous cleaning
- Hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum
- Fans to maintain a safe social distance — at least two Stratocasters apart
- Temperature checks prior to entry
- Limited capacity with timed ticketing
- Staff and guests required to wear masks indoors
- Credit card and mobile payment only with plexiglass shields at checkout
- Advance online ticketing purchase at rockhall.com
|Check out other Chicago Scene segments ➡️
Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!
New hours of operation (advance online tickets required):
- Open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET
- Early access available at 10 a.m. for teachers (Mondays), vulnerable fans (Tuesdays), Rock Hall Members (Saturdays) and healthcare workers (Sundays)
- Live music on the plaza resumes in July on Thursday and Saturday evenings from 5-7 p.m.
The Rock Hall is excited to provide a positive place for people of all backgrounds and beliefs to come together and be connected by a love for rock & roll. As a bonus for fans, the Rock Hall has extended its massive Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll exhibit, co-organized with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, through December 2020.
About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through exhibits, innovative programs and concerts. Join the millions who love it as much as you do. Experience us live or online – Visit rockhall.com or follow the Rock Hall on Facebook (@rockandrollhalloffame), Twitter (@rockhall), Instagram (@rockhall) and YouTube (youtube.com/rockhall). Long Live Rock!