Recess debuts largest patio in Chicago

After what seems to have been a lifetime in quarantine, Chicago is ready for Recess! Today, the West Loop restaurant and bar officially kicks off summer with the debut of an expansive 14,000-square-foot patio. Who would like a little fresh air, a whole lot of sunshine and an ice-cold cocktail?

Recess at City Hall, located 838 W. Kinzie at the corner of Kinzie and Green Street in the West Loop, features multi-level outdoor space comprised of shipping containers turned into bars, cabanas and food stations. The patio opens this week as Mayor Lori Lightfoot begins the process of re-opening businesses in Chicago.

The menu includes elevated pub fare, a wide selection of frozen drinks, craft cocktails, beer and wine. Recess’ signature “water cooler” drinks are offered table-side, as well as classics like the Southside and original cocktails such as The Alderman’s Choice, made with tequila, peppered watermelon syrup and lime. Recess also offers frosé, available in new flavors rotating weekly. On weekends, brunch service includes bottomless mimosas, a killer Bloody Mary and delicious fare featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Because we need it as badly as anyone, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, Recess will be offering free haircuts, clipped in one of our open-air shipping container cabanas. Recess is open from 4 p.m. on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

All safety guidelines and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be strictly followed by Recess staff and enforced for all guests. Those guidelines include proper 6-foot distancing between tables (maximum of 6 guests) and a choice between single-use or digital menus available via QR code. Masks must be worn at all times except while seated at the table. Staff are following rigorous sanitation practices and will have their temperature checked before and after every shift.

About Recess

Recess serves good times and zero red tape in Chicago’s West Loop. The casual bar is home to the neighborhood’s largest outdoor patio, offering guests a lively, communal atmosphere complemented by live music, delicious drinks and craveable bar food. Recess and City Hall are a joint venture between Atomic Hospitality, creator of six-time Michelin Bib Gourmand honoree Untitled Supper Club and event venues Morgan MFG and Artifact Events, HAM Hospitality and 8 Hospitality Group.