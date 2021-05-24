Ravinia Brewing Company’s new location key stop in any Logan Square beer crawl

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Ravinia Brewing Company began distribution in 2017. It was born out of the Ravinia District of Highland Park and opened its taproom and taco bar in Highland Park in October of 2018.

The historic bar that has roots that tie back to 1920’s Chicago

The new location in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood uses the same ingredients for success: a stimulating environment with innovative craft beers and Mexican street food. A dozen artisan craft beers are available daily. Those, along with limited-release offerings throughout the year, will keep beer enthusiasts busy.

Visitors should also note Ravinia Brewing’s proximity to Maplewood Brewery and Metropolitan Brewing. The three taprooms create a brewery crawl experience in Logan.

Catherine Price is the Director of Operations of Ravinia Brewing Company.

“It’s really a great location, we love it,” she said. “It’s right off of 90, on the East corner of Logan Square, right down the street from a lot of other great breweries, which makes for a really nice beer crawl.”

Front entrance on Diversey

The Logan Square location features a creative floor plan and offers consumers a variety of dining options including window swings, intimate booths and bar service. Ravinia Brewing also added retractable garage doors to the front of their building as a response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

One unique item to note is the historic bar that sits in the brewpub. It has a bullet hole in the bottom right corner of the bar, with alleged ties back to Chicago gangster John Dillinger.

“That’s what we’re told by the previous owners of the bar and we’re sticking with that for now,” Price said.

The taproom will also have a family-friendly environment with a hidden beer garden that offers plenty of space for private events and secluded late-night entertainment.

With a private parking lot and ideal accessibility to public transit, Ravinia Brewing can easily welcome thirsty beer drinkers from throughout Chicagoland.

Ravinia Brewing Company

2601 W Diversey Ave,

Chicago, IL 60647