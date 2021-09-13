Ravenswood ArtWalk brings over 300 local artists together to highlight the art community

CHICAGO — The festival season is well underway in Chicago.

One of them: Ravenswood ArtWalk. The celebration highlights arts scene in the Ravenswood neighborhood, with over 300 local artists, live art demos, dance performances and food trucks. For almost 20 years, this event highlighted the vibrant arts in the community.

Some highlights include the Malt Row breweries and the local manufactures of one-of-a-kind Chicago-centric art pieces.

“We have a large selection of artist studios and local businesses that are open for tours and tastings and dance studios putting on dance performances so you can see everything that makes Ravenswood special,” said Amy Czarkowski of the Ravenwood Chamber of Commerce.

Ravenswood ArtWalk

If you missed the event, all the vendors featured in the fest are in the neighborhood for you to explore. You can find a list of the vendors at ravenswoodchicago.org.

For more, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.