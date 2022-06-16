How about an ice cream treat for dad this Father’s Day? Better yet, how about a free cone?
To celebrate Father’s Day, Rainbow Cone is treating all dads to a free Rainbow Cone on Sunday, June 19.
Free cones for dad will be available at the following locations:
- Beverly – 9233 S Western Avenue
- Lombard – 498 E Roosevelt Road
- Darien – 7417 S Cass Avenue
- Lakemoor – 31500 US Hwy 12
- Skokie – 3754 W Touhy Ave
Open since 1926, The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor “Rainbow Cone,” sundaes, milkshakes, and memories dedicated to last forever.
The famous 5-flavor Rainbow Cone features chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and orange sherbet sliced (not scooped) into a cone. It’s been a Chicago staple for over 95 years. To learn more about The Original Rainbow Cone, click here.
For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.