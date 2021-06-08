Rainbow Cone brings its sweet South Side taste across Chicago in new ice cream trucks

CHICAGO — The Original Rainbow Cone serves their world-famous five-flavor Rainbow Cone, sundaes and milkshakes.

After opening in 1926 in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, the Rainbow Cone quickly became famous and known as one of the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen.

Rainbow Cone continues its storied 95-year legacy with the addition of their ice cream trucks.

New ice cream trucks ready to serve the famous Original Rainbow Cone

Lynn Sapp is the founder and co-owner’s granddaughter.

“We’re doing trucks this year. We started with one truck last year and learned the route and response and now have a total of four trucks,” she said. “We have a pistachio truck, a Palmer House truck, an orange sherbet truck and a little rainbow truck, all named after the rainbow flavors.”

The trucks debuted in the summer of 2020 and quickly became a staple of the summer season. The trucks will be traveling around the area this summer.

Where can you find them? Rainbow Cone’s easy-to-use truck finder allows guests to quickly find the locations and hours of operation for each truck.

The original location in Beverly