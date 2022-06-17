CHICAGO — Looking for some fun and nontraditional ways to celebrate Father’s Day this year?

Chicago is hosting sailing’s best athletes this Summer as SailGP, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports leagues visits Chicago for the first time.

This is the perfect opportunity to introduce Dad, and anyone, to what many are calling the “Formula 1 on water.” Forgo the typical BBQ this year in favor of seeing something truly unique. Hit the lake for an exciting adrenaline-fueled day race while basking in the wind and sunshine.

Starting Saturday and finishing up on Sunday, 10 national teams will race cutting-edge, foiling F50 catamarans. This isn’t your grandfather’s boat. These boats are capable of speeds in excess of 60 mph or more along the shores of our lakefront with the Chicago skyline as the backdrop.

Guests can view the races from a spectator viewing area at Navy Pier.

These boats are state of the art in the racing world, completely wind and crew dependent.

USA SailGP Team – Photo: Ricardo Pinto for SailGP. Handout image supplied by SailGP

Photo: Ricardo Pinto