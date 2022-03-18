Puttshack is the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience

OAKBROOK, Ill. — Take date night to a new level by venturing out to Puttshack in Oak Brook.

Puttshack has taken the mini-golf experience to a new experience. It is the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini-golf experience that perfectly complements an array of global food and drinks options from a mixologist-obsessed signature bar menu.

Dates and families alike are surrounded by an all-around high-energy mini golf experience and also allow for plenty of room for that Insta selfie.

Along the course in Puttshack

What makes Puttshack different?

The location is powered by patented Trackball technology. That leaves all scoring to be done electronically, as the scores are calculated in real-time from the golf ball itself. Scores are uploaded on screens along the course, giving people accurate scores to keep the fun and trash-talking on point.

The space functions as a family-friendly atmosphere during the day, and at night, the lights dim, the music goes up as the space transforms into a nightclub vibe.

To learn more about the space, food, and drink options, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Puttshack course