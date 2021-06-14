Prery Collective in Bucktown highlights Chicago designers, creators and small businesses all in one spot

CHICAGO — Located in the heart of Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood, PRERY collective opened in April of 2021 in a former manufacturing building.

Prery Collective was founded by two women business owners in Chicago, Sararose Krenger and Emily McKenney.

“We wanted to create a space for local designers and businesses, so we have clothing, jewelry, and accessories,” McKenney said. “We have a lot going on in this space.”

Prery Collective supports small businesses, artists, makers and designers. Thoughtfully curating a warm, welcoming space with elevated design and ethically sourced goods.

Many historical features of the building were preserved. Visitors can expect an artistic vibe that includes exposed brick, wood structural beams and printed tin ceilings.

Inside Prery Collective

It’s a space for like-minded business owners and creatives to establish a presence and gain loyal customers in one of Chicago’s ever-evolving and resilient neighborhoods. Their mission is to carefully select brands that are aesthetically and ethically similar.

“We really wanted to highlight the voices of our local designers, creators, and businesses,” Krenger said. “We wanted to make that the majority rule here.”

They value independent creatives, are community conscious and believe keeping the economic circle close to home strengthens our neighborhood.

Featured in the segment, Chicago Designer Katie Farnan.

Deisgner Katie Farnan on the left