CHICAGO — After more than a two-year hiatus from hosting public events, 900 North Michigan Shops rolled out the green carpet for Fleurs de Villes FEMMES.

This exhibition is a five-day immersive experience that essentially transforms the interior of 900 Shops into equal parts art gallery and floral boutique.

You’re invited to wander the floors as more than a dozen mannequins featuring couture made entirely of fresh flowers will be on display throughout the six-level complex. It’s in honor of notable women in history such as Oprah, Frida Kahlo, Malala and Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis.

This event is free to the public through Sunday, April 3 and will feature more than 15 floral installations created by some of Chicago’s favorite florists. Attendees will have an option of a series of floral workshops taking place throughout the event, and shop for fresh blooms at the Flower Market (pop-up) on Saturday, April 2.

Frida Kahlo exhibit

For more information on this event and future events at the 900 Shops, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Fleurs De Villes FEMMES