Pop-up cocktail experience channels the mysterious underbelly of pre-Prohibition 1920s Chicago

CHICAGO — The Unusual Suspects: a Pop-up cocktail experience by the folks from the Chicago Spirit is ready for business in the Logan Square neighborhood.

This experience is designed to channel the mysterious, black-market underbelly of pre-Prohibition 1920s Chicago.

The former The Ladies’ Room at Fat Rice has been transformed into the “Friar’s Inn” — the famed Chicago nightclub, speakeasy and jazz venue frequented by Al Capone during the 1920s.

The “Friar’s Inn” experience is a four-course cocktail tasting menu paired with savory French pastries complete with an interactive clue game guests can play at their table to infiltrate The Chicago Spirit syndicate.

The former Bakery at Fat Rice space has been transformed into Frenchie’s Bake Shop — the casual and a la carte pop-up experience.

This cute French bakery has been taken over by the time-traveling, bootlegging syndicate The Chicago Spirit offering a lively glitch-hop jazz soundtrack, vaudeville-style entertainment, creative premium takes on classic Prohibition-era cocktails, sexy savory bites, and new specials for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The main Frenchie’s Bake Shop Valentine’s special is its Exploding Rose Tiramisu For Two Package.

Guests attending The Unusual Suspects will enter at 2951 W Diversey Ave., which is the former Bakery at Fat Rice space.

