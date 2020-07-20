Pizza, beer, and a jukebox are all the ingredients for awesome at new West Loop bar

Located in the heart of West Loop, PB&J is Chicago’s newest local hangout and event space specializing in namesake areas: Pizza, Beer, and Jukebox. Serving Neapolitan style pizzas, cold beer on tap, and craft cocktails, guests are welcome to enjoy the casual, lively environment and choose their soundtrack on the state-of-the-art TouchTunes Jukebox.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Garage-style retractable walls make diners feel as if they are dining alfresco on one of Chicago’s liveliest streets. Lunch and dinner are served seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and the quick-serve style allows guests to come in and out as they please. For more information, visit pbjwestloop.com and follow @pbjwestloop on Instagram and Facebook