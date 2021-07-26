Pilot Project Brewing in Logan Square is country’s first dedicated brewery incubator

CHICAGO — Pilot Project Brewing is the country’s first dedicated brewery incubator and launchpad for start-up brewing businesses.

It was launched to help support brewers in an industry with exceptionally high barriers.

Founded by Dan Abel and Jordan Radke, Pilot Project is modeled after the music industry. It serves as a launchpad for start-up brewers and offers assistance with fine-tuning recipes, production, business development, marketing, distribution, scaling, and more.

Pilot Project

“We’re essentially a space for creative brewers who don’t necessarily want to go out and raise millions of dollars to market test their concept, to come to us (much like a musician to a recording studio) to create their work,” Radke said.

On any given day, you can come in and sample between four to eight breweries in this singular space.

On August 8, people will get a chance to sample 12 of Pilot Project’s brewery start-ups. The inaugural Pilot Project Fest 2021 offers their most popular beer, cider, and hard kombucha offerings. The indoor/outdoor event taking place at Pilot Project in Logan Square and features local Chicago food vendors, music, and more.

Admission includes beer samplings from all vendors during event hours, a custom festival glass, with food and coffee sold separately.

Pilot Project Fest

Sunday, August 8

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.