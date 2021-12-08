Pet bandanas and bow ties? Chicago Dog Co. offers plenty of hand made love for your furry friends

Looking for that perfect gift for your pet? Chicago Dog Co. provides pet bandanas, bow ties, collars, leashes and matching dog mom accessories. It is a brand for all dog lovers and their pup. Chicago Dog Co. believes in providing your furry friend with a wardrobe that matches you own style.

Everything is handmade in Chicago, and the company is a women-owned business, handcrafted by owner, Marina James.

Holiday bandanas available

“I was having a lot of issues finding cute bandanas for my dog, so I decided to teach myself how to sew, I knew I was really crafty and I thought I could do it, so I thought myself watching videos on the internet,” James said.

To find that perfect bandana or accessory, click here.

For more Chicago Scene fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

More holiday bandanas for your pup