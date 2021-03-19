Peppa Pig World’s comes to life at Woodfield

Peppa Pig World of Play is a fun and interactive indoor play center at Woodfield Mall.

The much loved pre-school character world is brought to life and gives kids an opportunity to jump into it.

Families can join Peppa and her friends and jump, laugh and play in recognizable locations from the popular animated series.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 15,000 square foot indoor play center opens to the public in a reduced capacity. Organizers are following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.

There’s 14 free-roaming play areas to ignite their imagination including Peppa Pig’s house, George’s Fort and Peppa’s Treehouse. There is also a Campervan Cafe and Picnic area, a store and of course – plenty of muddy puddles for jumping.

For more information and admission questions, head over to Pepp Pig World of Play.