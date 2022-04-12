Looking to add a furry friend to your family? From litters of irresistible kittens and cuddly puppies, to active teenage dogs and bonded adult cats, the PAWS Chicago Spring Adopt-a-thon will feature a wide variety of pets to suit every household.

PAWS Chicago is the city’s largest No Kill humane organization. The adoption event is designed to help match 140 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens with a loving home, the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center will extend its adoption hours and add additional adoption appointments for this lifesaving, weeklong adoption marathon.

“As the weather warms up even more litters are born, which contributes to the homeless pet population and increases the need for adopters,” Susanna Homan, PAWS Chicago Chief Executive Officer, said. “We host the adopt-a-thon because every time a family takes an animal home, they open space for PAWS Chicago to save another life.”

During their appointments, prospective adopters can meet all the available animals and walk through the adoption process with staff and volunteers. Interested adopters are encouraged to check the PAWS Chicago website daily as new animals will be added.

Cats and dogs ready for adoption

To view adoptable pets and schedule an appointment, click here.

