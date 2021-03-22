Part plant boutique, part apothecary: Plant Salon in West Town is all about self-care

Plant Salon is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founder Nika Vaughan has almost 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and had clients trying to buy plants from her beauty studio prior to the pandemic.

When the pandemic took hold, her beauty studio stalled, and Vaughan was faced with a choice, stay closed or apply her business sense to the other love of her life – plants.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

“I’ve always collected house plants and enjoyed the experimentation and the learning from them,” Vaughan said.

She said it was a natural pivot that included her biggest indulgences in life, shopping for beauty products and plants. She loved the idea of being able to do both at the same time in her own space.

Combing health, beauty, and plants all in one shop, Plant Salon is a lush, calming boutique that is the perfect place to focus on beauty rituals while exercising self-care. Plant Salon supports indie brands that specialize in natural clay masks, hand soaps, and many oils.

“We wanted to curate a space that feels welcoming and approachable that people can fall in love and then take a piece home with them,” Vaughan said.

Plant Salon also features tropical house plants that celebrate form and color.

It’s a success story in the West Town neighborhood and provided a small respite from the hustle and bustle of life.

Plant Salon

957 N. Ashland Ave, Chicago

Thursday – Sunday

10 a.m. -6 p.m.

708-600-6225