Over 70 years of holiday magic at MSI with Christmas Around the World

A Chicago tradition that has been around since 1942, Christmas Around the World, is back at the Museum of Science and Industry from now through January 3.

This year, the exhibits celebrate the “Golden Age of Travel” with themed decor and spotlight on the Pioneer Zepher train and Take Flight’s 727, which have been newly reimagined.

On select days, guests can visit Santa and have a souvenir photo taken.

The Pioneer Zepher train

Hundreds of volunteers from Chicago’s diverse communities brought a little of themselves to this project. From handmade decor and personal mementos, to decorating trees and displays that line the museum’s rotunda and main floor.

The Grand Tree, rising an impressive 45 feet tall from floor to ceiling in the crowning jewel of this event with over 30,000 lights. Guests will also note the Chicago Sky’s historic WNBA championship win. In addition, the Holidays of Light are showcased in display cases that contain symbolic objects used to celebrate Chinese New Year, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Ramadan, Hanukkah, Visakha Puja Day, and St. Lucia Day.

For more information on tickets and entry, click here.

Take Flight’s 727

