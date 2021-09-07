‘ORIGINS’: A look at the world through the lenses of world-renowned photographers

CHICAGO — A exhibit in Bridgeport is bringing breathtaking images from acclaimed National Geographic photographers, filmmakers and marine biologists to Chicago.

Paul Nicklen and Christina Mittermeier set out to “save the world” years ago as budding marine biologists. On that journey, they have forged a window to the endangered ecosystem and ignite a global awareness of climate change.

Mittermeier is an adventurer conservationist, writer, photographer and marine biologist who for the past 25 years has been globally recognized as one of the most influential wildlife writers and conservationists.



“Bubblegum” by Mittermeier

Named one of National Geographic’s 2018 Adventurers of the Year and National Geographic Women of Impact, Mittermeier has worked in more than 100 countries on every continent in the world, reaching an estimated 2.5 billion people sparking global conversations about climate change.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Nicklen had made his personal archives available for art world to see. Taking people on his journeys of ice diving with leopard seals, studying the horizon with lions in Africa, to battling the sub-zero environment of the arctic, Nicklen has amassed a global following.

With more than 20 published stories for National Geographic and over 7 million followers on Instagram, Nicklen’s work has made an impact all over the world. With celebrities praising his work and music bands using his artwork to help spread his message.

Pearl Jam album cover with Nicklen’s work

Pearl Jam’s recently released album “Gigaton” features Nicklen’s photograph Ice Waterfall on the cover.

“The band wanted to scale something globally and create a unique fan experience so that wherever they were in the world, they were all discovering it in the same way at the same time,” Peral Jam management’s Scott Greer, said. “Everyone interacted with it differently. Some people were walking in front of the animation, and then we saw one little girl tapping on the moving waterfall. That engagement and interaction made it more than just a Pearl Jam cover, it made it universal.”

Mittermeier and Nicklen co-founded SeaLegacy, a non-profit dedicated to protecting the ocean.

To see Origins, head to Hilton Asmus Contemporary in Bridgeport. “Origins” runs through Oct. 2.

“Bear in Water”