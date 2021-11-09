Opening in style, new Hard Rock Live debuts with Chicago rockers Disturbed

Hard Rock Live, the new performance venue at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana debuted in true rock and roll fashion with Chicago’s very own Disturbed.

Disturbed is known for metal hits like “Down with the Sickness,” “Stricken” and “Inside Fire.” Since their start in 1994, they’ve been nominated twice for a Grammy award and have sold more than 17 million records worldwide.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce the opening of Hard Rock Live,” President of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Matt Schuffert said. “There is no better way to kick tings off than with Chicago based rockers Disturbed!”

Disturbed

The new performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS25 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live boasts excellent sightlines and can seat up to 1,916 with an overall capacity of 2,207 including standing room.

Inside the new Hard Rock Live

