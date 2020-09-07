On a mission from God, Jim Belushi spreading the benefits of cannabis

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Greenhouse celebrated the opening of their 15,000 square foot adult-use dispensary located at 10000 Skokie Boulevard, a suburb of Chicago, IL. A special appearance from Jim Belushi to celebrate the Blues Brothers x Grassroots product line was the highlight, as Jim arrived in the Blues Mobile.

Check out other Chicago Scene segments

Think you have a great Chicago Scene idea? Tell us!

The Blues Brothers x Grassroots product from the Belushi Farm that sits along the Rogue River in Southern Oregon’s Banana Belt where the sun, water & air make the perfect combination to sustain naturally powerful cannabis.

You can follow Jim on his show “Growing Belushi” on the Discovery Channel. Jim Belushi is a man of many talents – actor, singer, dancer, and now… legal cannabis farmer. Using his many talents, combined with an immense passion, Jim is ready for his next stage in life – building a cannabis business from scratch in southern Oregon. Follow Jim, his family, and their dedicated team at Belushi’s Farm as they make their mark in the industry and spread the benefits of legalized marijuana.