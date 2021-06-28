Nick Arcade pop-up features ’90s childhood favorites, opportunity to get slimed

CHICAGO — Replay Lincoln Park is at it agai. This time they’re bringing back some good ol’ childhood nostalgia with their latest pop-up, Nick Arcade.

The bar will transform all 9,000 square feet of their space, including their outdoor patio, into iconic spots inspired by 90’s Nickelodeon favorites including Rugrats, Hey Arnold, Are You Afraid of the Dark, CatDog, Doug, Rocko’s Modern Life and much more. The pop-up will offer an exclusive selection of Nick-inspired cocktails as well as a themed food menu for guests to enjoy as they travel down memory lane.

The bar at the Nick Arcade





If you’re a big selfie person, you’ll have the opportunity to finally take a selfie that their 90’s selves could only dream about, not to mention you can have the opportunity to get slimed!

“Our fans love opportunities that give them a chance to relive their childhood,” Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park, said. “This one is especially for the Millennials looking to get back and enjoy the city officially reopening. And we’re looking forward to some much-needed 90’s inspired fun this summer.”

The Nick Arcade inspired pop-up is 21+ after 7pm and costs $20 per person with a $20 beverage credit, for a 90-minute reservation. Tickets are now available, and reservations are highly encouraged.

Selfie spot

Please note, this is not an official event sanctioned by Nickelodeon.

