Yardbird Furniture in Oakbrook embraces being eco-friendly with the products they sell

OAKBROOK, Ill. — Finally, it’s that time of year when you can ditch the doldrums of winter of being inside and enjoy all that comes with being outside. Either on the back porch, front porch or on your little slice of heaven in the backyard, you need something to cozy up on and enjoy living your best life outside.

Yardbird, founded by a father and son duo, Bob and Jay Dillon focuses on being a true champion of the environment. The company started in the Minnesota area and has its first Chicago-area showroom in Oakbrook.

How? Almost all of their furniture sold is 100% recyclable.

Yardbird has collected and incorporated over 385,000 pounds of intercepted ocean plastic in its collection with 50% of every handmade resin wicker set made of this recycled material.

When you’re ready to retire any of your pieces, Yardbird will happily reclaim and repurpose it, giving them new life far from any landfill.

Bob & Jay Dillon, Founder

They boast their products are of the highest quality at the most affordable price. They use the business motto of cutting out the middle man by working directly with all of their suppliers. They’ve streamlined their delivery process by shipping direct to consumers from their manufacturing facilities, as they do not stock anything at their showrooms.

You’ll get the same hands-on approach online or in their showrooms, to learn more about the selections offered and their mission, click here.

Dillon at one of the sources of recycling material