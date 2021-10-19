New location, same great traditions at Tecalitlan ‘Tec’ Mexican Kitchen

CHICAGO —A favorite in the West Town neighborhood for over 40 years has found a new home.

Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen and Margarita Bar known as “Tec” by the foodie community has reopened in Lincoln Park.

Named “best burrito and margaritas” in publications like Saute magazine and Latina magazine, they pride themselves as the “go-to” spot for Mexican food. They have blended traditions with the distinctive pallet of their take on Mexican food, culture and heritage for generations of guests.

The original location on Chicago Ave.

“We are on our third generation of customers, and we love seeing them come through our doors,” said Karla Garcia. “Some clients are so loved by our staff that we consider them family more than customers. The same goes for some of our team members that have been with us for 30 years or more.”

Founded in 1973 by immigrant brothers Carols and Jose Garcia from Jalisco, Mexico, Tecalitlan quickly made a name for itself as a “lively hacienda” on Chicago Avenue. Over the years guests have grown to love staples like fijitas, mole chicken, enchlidas, chiles rellenos, and the carne asada dinner.

Inside the original location

“Our burritos have gone as far as France!” said Juan Carlos. “They have also made it to Hawaii, Colorado, Florida, Puerto Rico, Delaware, New York, Indiana, Oklahoma and even Texas.”

Today, Tecalitlan is run by Juan Carlos and Karla, two of the four Garcia children. Having grown up in the family business, they enjoy managing the restaurant as much as their parents did.

The Garcia family

To find out more about the menu and the Garcia family tradition that is Tecalitlan, click here.

For more behind-the-scenes fun, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.