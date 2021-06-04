New Frida Kahlo exhibit is Chicago area’s most comprehensive in decades

The “Frida Kahlo: Timeless” Exhibition is opening June 5 and running through Sept. 6.

The 26-piece collection, on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmedo, features an array of oil paintings and works on paper spanning the life of Kahlo, a Mexican artist foundational to the 20th-century art historical canon.

Self-portrait of a Monkey

Kahlo is best known for self-portraits highlighting themes of identity, politics, sexuality and death, Kahlo channeled her childhood and personal struggles into her art and became an iconic figure and symbol of female empowerment, individual courage and Mexican pride.

“We thought it would be important to have a component that gives visitors context into how Frida Kahlo became an artist, how she developed as an artist and also what was happening in Mexico and Mexico City at that time that really informed her,” said Justin Witte, CCMA and exhibition curator.

Works from Kahlo’s early life follow a period when the artist was left bedridden for months after surviving a life-altering bus accident at the age of 18 and span her lifetime, concluding with a work completed the year of her death.

Inside the exhibition space

Visitors can expect a multifaceted and immersive exhibition that features a multimedia timeline with reproductions of Kahlo’s clothing, more than 100 photographic images from the artist’s life, a family-friendly children’s area.

For tickets, visit the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage.