CHICAGO — With many Chicagoans heading back to the office, there’s a new foot spot to check out. This time it’s inside Chicago’s historic Old Post Office.

The folks at 16″ on Center, (Revival Food Hall, Dusek’s, Thalia Hall, Pizza Friendly Pizza, and others) bring you From Here On.

Once moving 19 million pieces of mail daily, the colossal 1921 Art Deco building was bought in 2016 and undertook an $800 million renovation after sitting vacant for almost two decades. The Old Post Office spans nearly three city blocks in River North along the Chicago Riverwalk.

The 18,000 square-foot, elevated food hall offers direct views of the river and serves as a hub for eating, imbibing and gathering as guests make their way through the grandeur space. Filled with mom-and-pop restaurants from surrounding neighborhoods, the space has been carefully curated to represent the best of what Chicago has to offer.

Plenty of food options at From Here On

From Here On spotlights locally-owned dining concepts by a selection of the city’s top culinary talent, including:

Millie’s, the long-standing family-owned and operated all-day diner with homemade recipes, such as their famous Buttermilk Pancakes, and perennial charm.

Phobox , the collaboration between the team at Chicago Lunchbox and Phodega, serving Vietnamese classics in a modern atmosphere.

Tempesta Market, the multi-concept Italian eatery, from the family behind Nduja Artisans Salumeria, that offers popular in-house charcuterie, craft sandwiches, and gourmet takeaway items.

Flo’s Kitchen , the Durango-style Mexican concept serves dishes inspired by the family’s hometown in Northern Mexico, such as Mama Rosa’s famous flautas, Durango-style burritos, and Quesabirria.

Familiar Bakery , the new bakery from 16" On Center and Chef Ashley Robinson that showcases globally-inspired pastries, breakfast sandwiches, homemade bagels, savory pies, and more.

Snorkelbox, another 16" On Center concept, is the massive bar situated in the center of the food hall that will serve serious cocktails in a playful atmosphere.

