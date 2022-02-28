New book features iconic, powerful photos of Chicago’s memorable history

What’s the old saying? “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” It’s a haunting quote from George Santayana that seems more poignant today than ever. And the new book, “Chicago Exposed” is a revealing look at of the history of Chicago through the lens of the two Chicago newspapers.

The book includes the most eye-opening photographs taken over the past 80 years by the staff of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Daily News. Events range from images of the labor strikes, racial unrest, immigration, crimes, catastrophes, renewal and resistance.

What separates this book from others is the unique and bold way the book explains the photos through its writing and description. Each iconic photograph is paired with text from varied and vital writers that bring a unique insight that brings the pictures alive. Their words offer a view into what the photograph, in many instances taken decades ago, means to Chicago today.

Disco Demolition night at old Comiskey Park

Chicago Scene spoke to Richard Cahan, one of the city’s most prolific editors, who, in conjunction with fellow picture editor Michael Williams, wrote and edited the book. They are accompanied by dozens of contributing writers, both new and established, who share insight into the over 100 photographs that capture a snapshot of Chicago’s past and what it means to Chicago’s future.

This project of this book was helped with the association of the Chicago History Museum and parts of the archive are on display at the museum with Millions of Moments: The Chicago Sun-Times Photo Collection.

To learn more about the book and to purchase a copy of Chicago Exposed, click here.

To follow more Chicago Scene segments, follow @tomwgnchicago on Instagram.

Obama’s big night