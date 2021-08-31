New book brings life to the past — one landmark at a time

“Living Landmarks of Chicago“, written by Emmy-winning author Theresa L. Goodrich is a Chicago history buff’s dream. Goodrich is the founder and publisher of “The Local Tourist” and author of the “Two Lane Gems” book series.

This book goes beyond the typical information about 50 select landmarks in Chicago. More than architecture, these are stories comprised of the people who made Chicago and many of its most popular tourist attractions what they are today.

The Clarke House

“It tells the stories of 50 significant Chicago landmarks, to tell the story of the people responsible for that building or responsible for what happened in the building itself,” Goodrich said.

Goodrich touches upon the parlor used as a meat locker to the fight over the Field Museum. Each chapter is a tale that introduces the landmarks and brings it to life, organized chronologically to illustrate the development of Chicago’s distance personality.

Celebrate Living Landmarks of Chicago Event:

August 31, 2021, at Londonhouse Chicago.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Blackstone Hotel