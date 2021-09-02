Neighborhood Hotel, with its ties to the 1893 World’s Fair, returned to its original charm

CHICAGO — Welcome to The Neighborhood (Hotel). Located in the heart of Lincoln Park, The Neighborhood transformed one of the city’s classic walk-ups into a modern residential-style hotel with 14 suites.

The entire concept is an ode to the building’s past. It was originally designed to house artists and creatives after the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893.

The building was carefully brought up to modern times while keeping that Chicago charm of the 1800s.

Artwork on the side of The Neighborhood Hotel

“We converted a building from a traditional apartment structure into a modern style hotel,” founder Jonathan Gordan said.

Each roomy unit features a kitchen stocked with hyper-local favorites.

You can expect a well-curated collection of books, art and accessories that reflect the neighborhood’s current vibe along with some Chicago history with a field guide, complete with suggested and locally-vetted activities.

The Neighborhood Hotel